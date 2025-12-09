Joint UH-60 Black Hawk training enhances coordination between Army and 39th EOD

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 39th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight look inside a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Bravo Company, 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, during familiarization training at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 2, 2025. The training allowed Airmen to examine aircraft components and gain a better understanding of rotary-wing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)