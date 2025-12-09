Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint UH-60 Black Hawk training enhances coordination between Army and 39th EOD [Image 2 of 5]

    Joint UH-60 Black Hawk training enhances coordination between Army and 39th EOD

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 39th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight look inside a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Bravo Company, 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, during familiarization training at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 2, 2025. The training allowed Airmen to examine aircraft components and gain a better understanding of rotary-wing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

