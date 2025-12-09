Joint UH-60 Black Hawk training enhances coordination between Army and 39th EOD

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Bowles, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, fastens a restraint harness during U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk familiarization training at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 2, 2025. The event strengthened cross-service coordination and mission preparedness for rapid air movement and deployment scenarios, supporting the 39th Air Base Wing’s role in enabling U.S. and NATO contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)