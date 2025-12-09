Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint UH-60 Black Hawk training enhances coordination between Army and 39th EOD [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint UH-60 Black Hawk training enhances coordination between Army and 39th EOD

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Bowles, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, fastens a restraint harness during U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk familiarization training at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 2, 2025. The event strengthened cross-service coordination and mission preparedness for rapid air movement and deployment scenarios, supporting the 39th Air Base Wing’s role in enabling U.S. and NATO contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 05:20
    Photo ID: 9438722
    VIRIN: 251202-F-VB704-1057
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 9.62 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint UH-60 Black Hawk training enhances coordination between Army and 39th EOD [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint UH-60 Black Hawk training enhances coordination between Army and 39th EOD
    Joint UH-60 Black Hawk training enhances coordination between Army and 39th EOD
    Joint UH-60 Black Hawk training enhances coordination between Army and 39th EOD
    Joint UH-60 Black Hawk training enhances coordination between Army and 39th EOD
    Joint UH-60 Black Hawk training enhances coordination between Army and 39th EOD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Incirlik AB
    Türkiye
    EOD
    U.S. Army
    Black Hawk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download