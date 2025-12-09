Joint UH-60 Black Hawk training enhances coordination between Army and 39th EOD

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Shawn Holloway, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal logistics planner, secure his harnesses inside a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Bravo Company, 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, during familiarization training at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 2, 2025. The training enhanced inter-service integration and strengthened operational readiness for real-world mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)