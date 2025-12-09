Airfield Management Keeps Kadena’s Runway Mission-Ready Around the Clock

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing lands on the flight line at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 11, 2025. Kadena’s airfield operates around the clock to support U.S. and allied forces across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)