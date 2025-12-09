Airfield Management Keeps Kadena’s Runway Mission-Ready Around the Clock

Photo By Senior Airman James Johnson | An 18th Operations Support Squadron airfield management vehicle drives on the flight...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman James Johnson | An 18th Operations Support Squadron airfield management vehicle drives on the flight line as a U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 355th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, flies overhead at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 11, 2025. Airfield management maintains situational awareness of all airfield activity to ensure safe aircraft operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan — At the busiest combat airfield in the U.S. Air Force, the rhythm of takeoffs and landings rarely slows. Fighter jets, tankers, and cargo aircraft cycle through Kadena’s airspace in relentless succession — a living signal of U.S. resolve and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific.

Behind that constant motion stands a team dedicated to keeping the airfield safe, operational, and ready: Airfield Management.

Operating day and night, the Airmen of the 18th Operations Support Squadron Airfield Management maintain the runway that enables U.S. and allied airpower projection across the region. Their work is detailed, demanding, and indispensable, because without them, air power doesn’t launch.

“Most people see aircraft taking off and think it’s automatic,” said Senior Airman Nayeli Lopez, 18th OSS Airfield Management journeyman. “But every launch depends on us making sure the airfield is safe. Knowing our work keeps Kadena’s runway mission-ready makes it easy to take pride in what we do.”

Each day begins before the first sortie, with comprehensive inspections of runways and taxiways to identify hazards and schedule repairs. The team monitors pavement conditions, lighting systems, and debris that could threaten mission success. They also track wildlife activity, maintaining safe aircraft movement areas and preventing hazards before they occur.

Few understand the pace and pressure better than Tech. Sgt. Tyler Kiger, 18th OSS Deputy Airfield manager.

“Our airfield runs around the clock,” said Kiger. “We coordinate with dozens of agencies every day to keep operations seamless. One small mistake can ripple through the mission — and at Kadena, keeping airpower moving is never optional.”

Airfield Management’s vigilance is equally critical during emergencies. From in-flight incidents to ground alerts, they control access, relay vital information, and determine when the airfield is safe to reopen — actions that directly safeguard lives and preserve readiness.

“As one of the busiest airfields in the Air Force, our Airmen gain real-world experience every day,” said Kiger. “They’re trained to make rapid, informed decisions that directly support combat readiness.”

For Maj. Hannah Tordoff, 18th OSS Airfield Operations Flight commander, the team’s role extends far beyond daily maintenance — it’s a linchpin of deterrence and regional stability.

“Airfield Management is the heartbeat of Kadena’s operations,” said Tordoff. “Their precision and professionalism ensure the 18th Wing’s ability to fly, fix and fight at any moment. Every safe takeoff and landing demonstrates to our allies and adversaries alike that U.S. airpower is ready and unwavering.”

From coordinating flight plans to managing airfield driving and readiness programs, Kadena’s Airfield Management team keeps the Pacific’s busiest runway moving — fast, precise, and nonstop.