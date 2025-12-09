Airfield Management Keeps Kadena’s Runway Mission-Ready Around the Clock

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dana Nguyen, 18th Operational Support Squadron airfield management shift lead, uses a land mobile radio during a foreign object debris check on the flight line at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 11, 2025. Routine inspections help ensure safe flight operations for U.S. and allied aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)