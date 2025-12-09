Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airfield Management Keeps Kadena’s Runway Mission-Ready Around the Clock [Image 7 of 9]

    Airfield Management Keeps Kadena’s Runway Mission-Ready Around the Clock

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dana Nguyen, 18th Operational Support Squadron airfield management shift lead, uses a land mobile radio during a foreign object debris check on the flight line at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 11, 2025. Routine inspections help ensure safe flight operations for U.S. and allied aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 03:06
    Photo ID: 9438588
    VIRIN: 251210-F-OO000-1052
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Airfield Management Keeps Kadena’s Runway Mission-Ready Around the Clock [Image 9 of 9], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flightline
    Airfield Management
    Kadena AB
    18th Operations Support Squadron
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    Airfield
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    USPACOM
    18OSS

