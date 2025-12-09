Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airfield Management Keeps Kadena’s Runway Mission-Ready Around the Clock [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airfield Management Keeps Kadena’s Runway Mission-Ready Around the Clock

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nayeli Lopez, 18th Operations Support Squadron airfield management journeyman, observes a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing, flying above Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 11, 2025. Airfield management ensures Kadena’s runway remains safe and operational for daily aircraft movements.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 03:06
    Photo ID: 9438587
    VIRIN: 251210-F-OO000-1152
    Resolution: 6048x3858
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airfield Management Keeps Kadena’s Runway Mission-Ready Around the Clock [Image 9 of 9], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airfield Management Keeps Kadena’s Runway Mission-Ready Around the Clock
    Airfield Management Keeps Kadena’s Runway Mission-Ready Around the Clock
    Airfield Management Keeps Kadena’s Runway Mission-Ready Around the Clock
    Airfield Management Keeps Kadena’s Runway Mission-Ready Around the Clock
    Airfield Management Keeps Kadena’s Runway Mission-Ready Around the Clock
    Airfield Management Keeps Kadena’s Runway Mission-Ready Around the Clock
    Airfield Management Keeps Kadena’s Runway Mission-Ready Around the Clock
    Airfield Management Keeps Kadena’s Runway Mission-Ready Around the Clock
    Airfield Management Keeps Kadena’s Runway Mission-Ready Around the Clock

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Airfield Management Keeps Kadena’s Runway Mission-Ready Around the Clock

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flightline
    Airfield Management
    Kadena AB
    18th Operations Support Squadron
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    Airfield
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    USPACOM
    18OSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download