Date Taken: 12.11.2025 Date Posted: 12.12.2025 03:06 Photo ID: 9438587 VIRIN: 251210-F-OO000-1152 Resolution: 6048x3858 Size: 5.04 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Airfield Management Keeps Kadena’s Runway Mission-Ready Around the Clock [Image 9 of 9], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.