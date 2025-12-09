U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nayeli Lopez, 18th Operations Support Squadron airfield management journeyman, observes a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing, flying above Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 11, 2025. Airfield management ensures Kadena’s runway remains safe and operational for daily aircraft movements.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)
This work, Airfield Management Keeps Kadena’s Runway Mission-Ready Around the Clock [Image 9 of 9], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
