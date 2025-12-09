Airfield Management Keeps Kadena’s Runway Mission-Ready Around the Clock

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing flies over Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 11, 2025. The 353rd SOW provides specialized airlift, refueling and infiltration capabilities across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)