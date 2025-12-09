Beale EOD team safely disposes of Military Ordnance found in Mendocino County

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ace Fry, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician, prepares a container to move an Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) in Gualala, California, Dec. 9, 2025. The UXO was confirmed as a World War II AN MK-23 Practice Bomb, EOD technicians then coordinated with local authorities to relocate the UXO to a remote location and utilized C-4 explosive material obtained from an approved munitions storage area prior to the mission to safely dispose of the UXO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)