Beale EOD team safely disposes of Military Ordnance found in Mendocino County

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bryce Schott, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) operations non-commissioned officer in charge, and Senior Airman Ace Fry, 9th CES EOD technician, brief local authorities on the disposal procedures for an Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) in Gualala, California, Dec. 9, 2025. The 9th CES EOD team responded to a call after local authorities reported a UXO on private property. The UXO was confirmed as a World War II AN MK-23 Practice Bomb. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)