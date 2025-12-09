Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale EOD team safely disposes of Military Ordnance found in Mendocino County [Image 5 of 6]

    Beale EOD team safely disposes of Military Ordnance found in Mendocino County

    GUALALA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bryce Schott, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) operations non-commissioned officer in charge, and Senior Airman Ace Fry, 9th CES EOD technician, brief local authorities on the disposal procedures for an Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) in Gualala, California, Dec. 9, 2025. The 9th CES EOD team responded to a call after local authorities reported a UXO on private property. The UXO was confirmed as a World War II AN MK-23 Practice Bomb. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 19:25
    Photo ID: 9437959
    VIRIN: 251209-F-IE966-1153
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: GUALALA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beale EOD team safely disposes of Military Ordnance found in Mendocino County [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Chelsea Arana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Engineer
    Ordnance Disposal
    9RW
    Department of War

