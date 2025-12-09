Beale EOD team safely disposes of Military Ordnance found in Mendocino County

Photo By Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ace Fry, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) Explosive...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ace Fry, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician, prepares a container to move an Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) in Gualala, California, Dec. 9, 2025. The UXO was confirmed as a World War II AN MK-23 Practice Bomb, EOD technicians then coordinated with local authorities to relocate the UXO to a remote location and utilized C-4 explosive material obtained from an approved munitions storage area prior to the mission to safely dispose of the UXO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana) see less | View Image Page

GUALALA, Calif. - The 9th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, responded to Mendocino County, California, after local authorities reported the discovery of an item believed to be military Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) on private property, on Dec. 9, 2025.

By federal law, military EOD units are required to respond to discoveries of military UXOs found off base when ownership cannot be determined on scene. The response was conducted under Defense Support of Civil Authorities, a Department of War framework that allows military units to assist local, state and federal agencies when requested. In this case, the item was highly unlikely to belong to any entity other than the U.S. military, making an EOD response appropriate to ensure public safety.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office initially contacted the 9th Security Forces Squadron, who then coordinated with the 9th CES EOD team. While Travis Air Force Base maintains its own EOD capabilities, based on geographical coverage areas and unit proximity, the 9th CES EOD team was assessed as the closest available responder for this portion of Mendocino County.

The item was confirmed to be a World War II AN MK-23 Practice Bomb. The UXO contained explosive material from a spotting charge, requiring specialized handling and disposal by certified EOD technicians.

During the operation, EOD technicians coordinated with local authorities to relocate the UXO to a remote location and utilized C-4 explosive material obtained from an approved munitions storage area prior to the mission to safely dispose of the UXO. Once it was destroyed, EOD technicians verified the scene was safe from all explosive hazards.

"We are committed to working alongside community partners and civil authorities to ensure the safety and security of the public,” said Staff Sgt. Bryce Schott, 9th CES EOD Operations Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge.

A primary objective of all EOD response is public safety. Therefore, the 9th CES EOD team emphasize that when suspicious or potentially explosive items are discovered, the safest course of action is for individuals to avoid the area and for law enforcement to contact qualified EOD personnel.