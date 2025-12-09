Beale EOD team safely disposes of Military Ordnance found in Mendocino County

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bryce Schott, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) operations non-commissioned officer in charge, briefs local authorities on the disposal procedures for an Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) in Gualala, California, Dec. 9, 2025. The UXO was confirmed as a World War II AN MK-23 Practice Bomb. The UXO contained explosive material from a spotting charge, requiring specialized handling and disposal by certified EOD technicians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)