U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ace Fry, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician, secures a container to move an Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) in Gualala, California, Dec. 9, 2025. The UXO was confirmed as a World War II AN MK-23 Practice Bomb, EOD technicians then coordinated with local authorities to relocate the UXO to a remote location and utilized C-4 explosive material obtained from an approved munitions storage area prior to the mission to safely dispose of the UXO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)
Beale EOD team safely disposes of Military Ordnance found in Mendocino County
