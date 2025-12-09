Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Spacepower Conference: Day 1 [Image 5 of 6]

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Chad Trujillo  

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman participates in a fireside chat during the Space Force Association’s Spacepower Convention in Orlando, Fla., Dec. 11, 2025. The conference is an opportunity for U.S. Space Force senior leaders to meet and address Guardians, allies, partners and industry leaders (U.S. Air Force photo by Chad Trujillo)

