2025 Spacepower Conference: Day 1

Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman delivers a keynote address during the Space Force Association’s Spacepower Convention in Orlando, Fla., Dec. 11, 2025. The conference is an opportunity for U.S. Space Force senior leaders to meet and address Guardians, allies, partners and industry leaders (U.S. Air Force photo by Chad Trujillo)
12.11.2025
|12.11.2025 19:18
|9437910
|251211-F-KN215-6668
|5702x3581
|4.32 MB
|Location:
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|7
|1
