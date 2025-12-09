2025 Spacepower Conference: Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink delivers a keynote address during the Space Force Association’s Spacepower Convention in Orlando, Fla., Dec. 11, 2025. The conference is an opportunity for U.S. Space Force senior leaders to meet and address Guardians, allies, partners and industry leaders (U.S. Air Force photo by Chad Trujillo)