2025 Spacepower Conference: Day 1

Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna (left to right), Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, and Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink answer questions from the media during the Space Force Association’s Spacepower Convention in Orlando, Fla., Dec. 11, 2025. The conference is an opportunity for U.S. Space Force senior leaders to meet and address Guardians, allies, partners and industry leaders (U.S. Air Force photo by Chad Trujillo)