Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services [Image 9 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services

    PANAMA

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Engineers from the U.S. Army and Servicio Nacional de Aeronaval work together on an ongoing construction project at Base Naval C/F Noel Rodríguez, Panamá, Dec. 10, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 16:53
    Photo ID: 9437625
    VIRIN: 251209-A-GV534-6976
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services
    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services
    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services
    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services
    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services
    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services
    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services
    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services
    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services
    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services
    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services
    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services
    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division, RotM, Interoperability, Panama

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download