3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services

Engineers from the U.S. Army and Servicio Nacional de Aeronaval work together on an ongoing construction project at Base Naval C/F Noel Rodríguez, Panamá, Dec. 10, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)