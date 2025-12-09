Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services [Image 5 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services

    PANAMA

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Army engineers assigned to 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, construct a new building at Base Naval C/F Noel Rodríguez, Panamá, Dec. 10, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or other regional challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 16:53
    Photo ID: 9437613
    VIRIN: 251209-A-GV534-3844
    Resolution: 5731x3821
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services
    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services
    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services
    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services
    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services
    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services
    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services
    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services
    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services
    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services
    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services
    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services
    3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    RotM, Interoperability, Panama

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download