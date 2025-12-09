A U.S. Army engineer assigned to 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, speaks to members of the Servicio Nacional de Aeronaval at Base Naval C/F Noel Rodríguez, Panamá, Dec. 10, 2025. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners are expanding their ongoing strategic security partnership with the Panamanian security forces as an enduring promise to promote partnership, solidarity, and open communication, which enables opportunities of working together effectively to address common challenges and collective security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)
|12.09.2025
|12.11.2025 16:53
|9437614
|251209-A-GV534-5089
|6072x4048
|3.29 MB
|PA
This work, 3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Jonathon Downs