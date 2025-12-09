3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army engineers assigned to 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, construct a new building at Base Naval C/F Noel Rodríguez, Panamá, Dec. 10, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or other regional challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)