3rd Infantry Division Engineers Construct New Buildings with Panamanian Security Services

U.S. Army engineers assigned to 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, construct a new building at Base Naval C/F Noel Rodríguez, Panamá, Dec. 10, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)