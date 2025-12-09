Participants of a Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise work together to move towards aid during MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 10, 2025. Airmen from multiple career fields played vital roles in ensuring mission success throughout MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 through their adaptability, teamwork and attention to detail reflecting the wing’s ability to operate in dynamic, high-pressure environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 02:20
|Photo ID:
|9435940
|VIRIN:
|251211-F-MU509-1045
|Resolution:
|5882x3308
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 Sharpens Osan's "Fight Tonight" Readiness [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 Sharpens Osan's "Fight Tonight" Readiness
No keywords found.