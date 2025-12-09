Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 Sharpens Osan's "Fight Tonight" Readiness [Image 9 of 10]

    MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 Sharpens Osan's &quot;Fight Tonight&quot; Readiness

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Participants of a Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise work together to move towards aid during MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 10, 2025. Airmen from multiple career fields played vital roles in ensuring mission success throughout MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 through their adaptability, teamwork and attention to detail reflecting the wing’s ability to operate in dynamic, high-pressure environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)

    This work, MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 Sharpens Osan's "Fight Tonight" Readiness [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    USFK
    51FW
    INDOPACOM
    PACAF
    MUSTANG RODEO 26-1

