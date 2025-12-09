MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 Sharpens Osan's "Fight Tonight" Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants of a Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise work together to move towards aid during MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 10, 2025. Airmen from multiple career fields played vital roles in ensuring mission success throughout MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 through their adaptability, teamwork and attention to detail reflecting the wing’s ability to operate in dynamic, high-pressure environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)