Photo By Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams | Members of the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron fire department participate in a Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise during MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 10, 2025. MUSTANG RODEO provides regular opportunities for Airmen to rehearse targeted skill sets and bridge the gap between large-scale events, ensuring that critical tasks are performed with speed and precision, even when operating under limited time or simulated operational stress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)

MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 Sharpens Osan's "Fight Tonight" Readiness

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – As the security environment on the Korean Peninsula continues to demand rapid response and constant preparedness, Airmen at Osan Air Base tested their ability to generate combat airpower under pressure during MUSTANG RODEO 26-1, held Dec. 9-11, 2025.

“MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 represents our commitment to remaining ready at all times, not just during major exercises,” said Col. Ryan Ley, 51st Fighter Wing commander. “These training reps ensure our Airmen can generate combat power rapidly and decisively, sending a clear message that we stand ready to defend the Republic of Korea.”

MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 is three days of focused training designed for squadrons to plan and execute part-task events that strengthen the skills required during contingency operations. Each training event varies based on unit needs, allowing teams to refine the fundamentals that underpin Osan’s ability to respond to crisis or conflict. Activities are grouped under three categories: generation, execution, and sustainment.

Unlike major joint and combined exercises, MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 provides regular opportunities for Airmen to rehearse targeted skill sets and bridge the gap between large-scale events. This ensures that critical tasks are performed with speed and precision, even when operating under limited time or simulated operational stress.

“MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 is not a combat readiness exercise like Ulchi Freedom Shield or Beverly Herd,” said Maj. Jonathan Marshall, 51st Fighter Wing director of wing exercises. “It offers more flexibility for planning and allows units to focus on desired training items compared to our traditional exercises.”

Airmen from multiple career fields played vital roles in ensuring mission success throughout MUSTANG RODEO 26-1. Their adaptability, teamwork and attention to detail reflected the wing’s ability to operate in dynamic, high-pressure environments.

As the 51st FW continues to evolve its training strategies, leadership emphasizes that readiness is not achieved in a single event, but through continuous, deliberate practice.

“Readiness is never a static goal, it is a continuous process. If we continue to execute the same Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) we have for decades and don’t evolve for modern warfare, we will lose, no matter how much we practice,” said Ley. “MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 is designed to allow units the freedom to validate innovative and risk-informed TTPs outside the structured nature of a Freedom Shield or Ulchi Freedom Shield. This new concept will ensure our Airmen remain trained, adaptable, and ready today while preparing for tomorrow’s fight.”

Each iteration will strengthen the wing’s ability to generate combat airpower at a moment’s notice. Through events like MUSTANG RODEO 26-1, the 51st Fighter Wing ensures Team Osan remains prepared to fight tonight.