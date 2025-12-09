MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 Sharpens Osan's "Fight Tonight" Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 51st Operations Support Squadron air traffic control direct a take off during MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 10, 2025. MUSTANG RODEO is a week of focused unit training where squadrons plan and execute part task events to practice the skills Osan Airmen need during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)