MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 Sharpens Osan's "Fight Tonight" Readiness

Blank rounds are loaded for asset defense training during MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 9, 2025. MUSTANG RODEO provides regular opportunities for Airmen to rehearse targeted skill sets and bridge the gap between large-scale events. This ensures that critical tasks are performed with speed and precision, even when operating under limited time or simulated operational stress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)