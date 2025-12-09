MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 Sharpens Osan's "Fight Tonight" Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 731st Air Mobility Squadron participate in asset defense training during MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 9, 2025. MUSTANG RODEO is three days of focused unit training where squadrons plan and execute part task events to practice the skills Osan Airmen need during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)