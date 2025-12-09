Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 Sharpens Osan's "Fight Tonight" Readiness [Image 1 of 10]

    MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 Sharpens Osan's &quot;Fight Tonight&quot; Readiness

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Members of the 731st Air Mobility Squadron participate in asset defense training during MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 9, 2025. MUSTANG RODEO is three days of focused unit training where squadrons plan and execute part task events to practice the skills Osan Airmen need during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 Sharpens Osan's "Fight Tonight" Readiness [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 Sharpens Osan's "Fight Tonight" Readiness

    USAF
    USFK
    51FW
    INDOPACOM
    PACAF
    MUSTANG RODEO 26-1

