Clint Mason, Brian McKown, Ted London and Mitchell Roberts going over the mapped locations of Cora Island before the start of September 22, 2025, site visit
|09.22.2025
|12.10.2025 17:14
|MISSOURI, US
Missouri River Navigation Structure repairs continue with Cora Island flow control structures after severe damage from 2019 Flood [Image 6 of 6], by Lawrence Brooks
Missouri River Navigation Structure repairs continue with Cora Island flow control structures after severe damage from 2019 Flood
