Date Taken: 09.22.2025 Date Posted: 12.10.2025 17:14 Photo ID: 9434992 VIRIN: 250922-O-XH798-8818 Resolution: 5946x3964 Size: 3.7 MB Location: MISSOURI, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Missouri River Navigation Structure repairs continue with Cora Island flow control structures after severe damage from 2019 Flood [Image 6 of 6], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.