Missouri River Area Office senior engineering equipment operator, Sam Leach, pointing to a repaired flow control structure from the shoreline of Cora Island.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 17:14
|Photo ID:
|9434982
|VIRIN:
|250922-O-XH798-9490
|Resolution:
|5929x3953
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Missouri River Navigation Structure repairs continue with Cora Island flow control structures after severe damage from 2019 Flood [Image 6 of 6], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Missouri River Navigation Structure repairs continue with Cora Island flow control structures after severe damage from 2019 Flood
No keywords found.