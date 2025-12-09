Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Navigation Structure repairs continue with Cora Island flow control structures after severe damage from 2019 Flood [Image 1 of 6]

    Missouri River Navigation Structure repairs continue with Cora Island flow control structures after severe damage from 2019 Flood

    MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Photo by Lawrence Brooks 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Missouri River Area Office equipment operators placing riprap along the shoreline of Cora Island.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 17:14
    Photo ID: 9434976
    VIRIN: 250922-O-XH798-3504
    Resolution: 5941x3961
    Size: 6.2 MB
    Location: MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Missouri River Navigation Structure repairs continue with Cora Island flow control structures after severe damage from 2019 Flood [Image 6 of 6], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

