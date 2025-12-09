Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARCO (ARDM 5) Change of Command Ceremony [Image 12 of 13]

    ARCO (ARDM 5) Change of Command Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron Smith 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    251029-N-SS900-1252 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Oct. 29, 2025) Cmdr. Gregory Johnson, Capt. Phillip Sylvia Jr., commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11, and Cmdr. Terry England bow their heads during the floating dry dock ARCO (ARDM 5) change of command ceremony onboard Naval Base Point Loma, Oct. 29, 2025. During the ceremony, Johnson was relieved by England as commanding officer of ARDM 5. CSS-11 is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 15:37
    Photo ID: 9434632
    VIRIN: 251029-N-SS900-1252
    Resolution: 6438x4292
    Size: 5.8 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

