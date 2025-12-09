251029-N-SS900-1149 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Oct. 29, 2025) Sailors attend the floating dry dock ARCO (ARDM 5) change of command ceremony onboard Naval Base Point Loma, Oct. 29, 2025. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Gregory Johnson was relieved by Cmdr. Terry England as commanding officer of ARDM 5. Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)
