251029-N-SS900-1158 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Oct. 29, 2025) Cmdr. Gregory Johnson speaks during the floating dry dock ARCO (ARDM 5) change of command ceremony onboard Naval Base Point Loma, Oct. 29, 2025. During the ceremony, Johnson was relieved by Cmdr. Terry England as commanding officer of ARDM 5. CSS-11 is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)