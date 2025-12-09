Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251029-N-SS900-1240 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Oct. 29, 2025) Cmdr. Terry England speaks during the floating dry dock ARCO (ARDM 5) change of command ceremony onboard Naval Base Point Loma, Oct. 29, 2025. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Gregory Johnson was relieved by England as commanding officer of ARDM 5. CSS-11 is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)