ARCO (ARDM 5) Change of Command Ceremony

251029-N-SS900-1204 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Oct. 29, 2025) Cmdr. Gregory Johnson is relieved by Cmdr. Terry England as commanding officer of the floating dry dock ARCO (ARDM 5) during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Base Point Loma, Oct. 29, 2025. CSS-11 is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)