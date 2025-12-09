Kearsarge Conducts Shoring Evolution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251209-N-RB295-2140 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Dec. 9, 2025) Sailors, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), place wooden shoring to secure the Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) 1659, Dec. 9, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)