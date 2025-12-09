Kearsarge Conducts Shoring Evolution

251209-N-RB295-2027 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Dec. 9, 2025) Chief Boatswain's Mate Paul Williams, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), briefs Sailors before a shoring evolution, Dec. 9, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)
|12.09.2025
|12.10.2025 11:10
|9433727
|251209-N-RB295-2027
|3507x5261
|1.47 MB
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|1
|0
