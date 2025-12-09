Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Conducts Shoring Evolution [Image 13 of 16]

    Kearsarge Conducts Shoring Evolution

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    251209-N-RB295-2118 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Dec. 9, 2025) Sailors, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), carry wooden shoring, Dec. 9, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 11:10
    Photo ID: 9433730
    VIRIN: 251209-N-RB295-2118
    Resolution: 3860x5790
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, Kearsarge Conducts Shoring Evolution [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Oscar Pichardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LCU
    Shoring
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    Boatswain's Mate
    Well Deck
    Deck

