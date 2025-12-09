Kearsarge Conducts Shoring Evolution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251209-N-RB295-2001 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Dec. 9, 2025) The Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) 1659, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 2, grounded in the well deck, the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Dec. 9, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)