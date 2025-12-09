251209-N-RB295-2076 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Dec. 9, 2025) Sailors, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), carry wooden shoring into the ship’s well deck, Dec. 9, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 11:10
|Photo ID:
|9433732
|VIRIN:
|251209-N-RB295-2076
|Resolution:
|5936x3957
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kearsarge Conducts Shoring Evolution [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Oscar Pichardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.