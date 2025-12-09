Kearsarge Conducts Shoring Evolution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251209-N-RB295-2076 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Dec. 9, 2025) Sailors, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), carry wooden shoring into the ship’s well deck, Dec. 9, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)