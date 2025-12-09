Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell, director, Defense Health Network Central, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Luis Magana, senior enlisted leader, Defense Health Network Central, San Antonio, Texas, visited Little Rock Military Treatment Facility, Arkansas, on Dec. 3, 2025. During their visit, they toured the medical group, gained first-hand insight into the mission, and expressed their appreciation to the staff.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 09:43
|Photo ID:
|9433494
|VIRIN:
|251208-F-GR089-2011
|Resolution:
|2856x2142
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense Health Network Central Leaders Visit Little Rock MTF [Image 4 of 4], by Michelle Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.