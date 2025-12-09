Defense Health Network Central Leaders Visit Little Rock MTF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell, director, Defense Health Network Central, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Luis Magana, senior enlisted leader, Defense Health Network Central, San Antonio, Texas, visited Little Rock Military Treatment Facility, Arkansas, on Dec. 3, 2025. During their visit, they toured the medical group, gained first-hand insight into the mission, and expressed their appreciation to the staff.