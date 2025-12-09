Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Health Network Central Leaders Visit Little Rock MTF [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Defense Health Network Central Leaders Visit Little Rock MTF

    LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Michelle Stewart 

    Defense Health Network Central

    Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell, director, Defense Health Network Central, San Antonio, Texas, speaks with Capt. Megan Hagar of the 19th Combat Squadron during his visit to the Little Rock Military Treatment Facility, Arkansas, on Dec. 2, 2025. Engaging directly with Airmen to gauge the organization's pulse is a hallmark of Harrell’s MTF visits.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 09:43
    Photo ID: 9433524
    VIRIN: 251208-F-GR089-2015
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 876.53 KB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Health Network Central Leaders Visit Little Rock MTF [Image 4 of 4], by Michelle Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Defense Health Network Central Leaders Visit Little Rock MTF
    Defense Health Network Central Leaders Visit Little Rock MTF
    Defense Health Network Central Leaders Visit Little Rock MTF
    Defense Health Network Central Leaders Visit Little Rock MTF

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download