Defense Health Network Central Leaders Visit Little Rock MTF

Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell, director, Defense Health Network Central, San Antonio, Texas, speaks with Capt. Megan Hagar of the 19th Combat Squadron during his visit to the Little Rock Military Treatment Facility, Arkansas, on Dec. 2, 2025. Engaging directly with Airmen to gauge the organization's pulse is a hallmark of Harrell’s MTF visits.