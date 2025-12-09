Defense Health Network Central Leaders Visit Little Rock MTF

Command Chief Master Sgt. Luis Magana, senior enlisted leader, Defense Health Network Central, San Antonio, Texas, speaks with Airman 1st Class Ava Showvaker during a visit to the Little Rock Military Treatment Facility, Arkansas, on Dec. 2, 2025. Such visits offer valuable opportunities for the senior enlisted leader to connect and engage with junior Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 09:43
|Photo ID:
|9433519
|VIRIN:
|251208-F-GR089-2014
|Resolution:
|1512x2016
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
