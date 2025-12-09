Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Health Network Central Leaders Visit Little Rock MTF [Image 3 of 4]

    Defense Health Network Central Leaders Visit Little Rock MTF

    LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Michelle Stewart 

    Defense Health Network Central

    Command Chief Master Sgt. Luis Magana, senior enlisted leader, Defense Health Network Central, San Antonio, Texas, speaks with Airman 1st Class Ava Showvaker during a visit to the Little Rock Military Treatment Facility, Arkansas, on Dec. 2, 2025. Such visits offer valuable opportunities for the senior enlisted leader to connect and engage with junior Airmen.

    This work, Defense Health Network Central Leaders Visit Little Rock MTF [Image 4 of 4], by Michelle Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

