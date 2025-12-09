Defense Health Network Central Leaders Visit Little Rock MTF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Chief Master Sgt. Luis Magana, senior enlisted leader, Defense Health Network Central, San Antonio, Texas, speaks with Airman 1st Class Ava Showvaker during a visit to the Little Rock Military Treatment Facility, Arkansas, on Dec. 2, 2025. Such visits offer valuable opportunities for the senior enlisted leader to connect and engage with junior Airmen.