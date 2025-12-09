Brazil receives Black Hawk helicopter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

John Mullinix, acting deputy program director of international programs at the Utility Helicopter Program Office, and Lt. Col Leandro Batista de Oliveira, Foreign Military Sales manager at the Brazilian Army Aviation Materiel Office, embrace after a U.S. Air Force C17 carrying a UH-60M Black Hawk arrives in Sau Paulo, Brazil, November 22, 2025. The Black Hawk is the first of 12 ordered by Brazil through an FMS case with the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command as they modernize an aging helicopter fleet. (Courtesy photo)