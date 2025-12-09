Brazil receives Black Hawk helicopter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and Brazilian personnel gather for a photo after a U.S. Air Force C17 delivered a UH-60M Black Hawk in Sau Paulo, Brazil, November 20, 2025. The Black Hawk is the first of 12 ordered by Brazil through an FMS case with the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command as they modernize an aging helicopter fleet. (Courtesy photo)