Brazil receives Black Hawk helicopter

U.S. and Brazilian personnel gather for a photo after a U.S. Air Force C17 delivered a UH-60M Black Hawk in Sau Paulo, Brazil, November 20, 2025. The Black Hawk is the first of 12 ordered by Brazil through an FMS case with the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command as they modernize an aging helicopter fleet. (Courtesy photo)
|12.02.2025
|12.10.2025 09:32
|9433485
|251120-O-IF990-5108
|1600x1069
|544.83 KB
|SAU PAULO, BR
|2
|0
Black Hawk arrives ahead of schedule, deepening U.S., Brazil partnership
