    Brazil receives Black Hawk helicopter [Image 1 of 3]

    SAU PAULO, BRAZIL

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Sarah Zaler 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    U.S. and Brazilian personnel gather for a photo after a U.S. Air Force C17 delivered a UH-60M Black Hawk in Sau Paulo, Brazil, November 20, 2025. The Black Hawk is the first of 12 ordered by Brazil through an FMS case with the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command as they modernize an aging helicopter fleet. (Courtesy photo)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Black Hawk arrives ahead of schedule, deepening U.S., Brazil partnership

    Brazil
    building partner capacity
    foreign military sales
    FMS
    Partners and allies
    Black Hawk

