Brazil receives Black Hawk helicopter

Craig Covington, a logistics management specialist with the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, hand the keys for a UH-60M Black Hawk to Brazilian Army Maj. Gen. Emerson November 22, 2025, in Taubate, Brazil. The Black Hawk is the first of 12 ordered by Brazil through an FMS case with the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command as they modernize an aging helicopter fleet. (Courtesy photo)