Photo By Sarah Zaler | Craig Covington, a logistics management specialist with the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, hand the keys for a UH-60M Black Hawk to Brazilian Army Maj. Gen. Emerson November 22, 2025, in Taubate, Brazil. The Black Hawk is the first of 12 ordered by Brazil through an FMS case with the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command as they modernize an aging helicopter fleet. (Courtesy photo)

Black Hawk arrives ahead of schedule, deepening U.S., Brazil partnership

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. – The first of 12 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters arrived in Brazil Nov. 20, 2025, one month ahead of schedule, as the South American nation continues to modernize its aging helicopter fleet.

The new Black Hawks are being provided through a Foreign Military Sales case with the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command and will replace S-70A (HM-2) Black Hawks and AS532 (HM-3) Cougars that have been in service for more than 20 years.

The case was crucial for Brazilian Army Aviation to enhance their capabilities and avoid a loss of combat power for their wide-ranging mission set, which spans everything from transporting troops and supplies, search and rescue and casualty evacuation, to combating drug trafficking and cross-border crimes.

“This purchase was made to renew our fleet and maintain our capabilities to support Brazilian society in external defense missions and subsidiary humanitarian aid actions during disasters, as well as to maintain interoperability between Brazil and the USA,” said Lt. Col. Leandro Batista de Oliveira, FMS sales manager at the Brazilian Army Aviation Materiel Office. “The next step in this project is, in the near future, to weaponize our UH-60M to acquire attack capabilities.”

With the first HM-3 decommissioned in March 2025, and delivery of the new aircraft expected between 2028-2029, it was critical for Brazil to receive the first Black Hawk on an accelerated timeline to maintain their operational readiness.

Making that happen meant overcoming many obstacles along the way, but Rubyejean Lupo, international program manager at the U. S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Security Assistance Management Directorate (AMCOM SAMD), credits the trusted partnership and respectful cooperation for the success.

“So many things have happened that could have delayed this case so much further and somehow all the stars aligned on this program,” said Lupo. “I think that getting this to work has been all about us working together and talking.”

From compromising on a realistic, acceptable delivery date and scheduling transportation on a short deadline, to deconflicting delivery on a Brazilian national holiday, the organizations involved always came together to find solutions. One of the biggest hurdles for timely delivery was getting approval for transporting the Black Hawk to Brazil via C17 airlift. Their original request was denied, but the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Defense Exports and Cooperation (DASA DEC) was able to intervene and convey the importance of supporting our partner and ally with this case.

Watching the C17 land, the Black Hawk offloaded, and the keys handed over was a “singular experience” for Oliveira, as he and the team witnessed years of work payoff.

“This project, especially this delivery, is a milestone in the relationship between the Brazilian Army and the United States Army,” said Oliveira. “It is a project that required effort and commitment from both sides, and thanks to everyone's hard work, it has become a reality.”

For Lupo, seeing the delivery completed was rewarding and she’s grateful for the opportunity to work on a project from beginning to end. She said coming together in-person—whether in Brazil for site surveys or in the United States for program management reviews or inspections—not only strengthens the working relationship, but also creates lasting friendships.

“This has just been really fun to talk with the customer and iron out the small details and actually build a relationship with them,” said Lupo. “It’s so much about collaboration and being able to have trust and openness with the people you work with, and I really think that we’ve got that.”

Partner nations use FMS to build and enhance their capabilities, but the underlying result is strengthened ties with the United States, increased interoperability and global security.

“The Brazilian Army sees the FMS program as an opportunity to deepen its partnership with the United States Army, intensifying and strengthening it,” said Oliveira. “It's not just a purchase; it's a symbiotic connection that will bring mutual benefits to both sides.”