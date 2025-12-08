419th Civil Engineer Squadron Sharpens Skills and Strengthens Bonds During Annual Training at Kunsan Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Paul Granja, 419th Civil Engineer Squadron, takes aim with an air rifle at pigeons perched on facilities as part of a bird depredation effort, June 2025. By supporting the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron’s bird control program, the 419th CES helps reduce health risks and prevent damage to equipment and infrastructure. (Courtesy Photo: U.S. Air Force)