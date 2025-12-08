Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    419th Civil Engineer Squadron Sharpens Skills and Strengthens Bonds During Annual Training at Kunsan Air Base [Image 5 of 6]

    419th Civil Engineer Squadron Sharpens Skills and Strengthens Bonds During Annual Training at Kunsan Air Base

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    419th Fighter Wing

    Master Sgt. Paul Granja, 419th Civil Engineer Squadron, takes aim with an air rifle at pigeons perched on facilities as part of a bird depredation effort, June 2025. By supporting the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron’s bird control program, the 419th CES helps reduce health risks and prevent damage to equipment and infrastructure. (Courtesy Photo: U.S. Air Force)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 15:01
    Photo ID: 9431549
    VIRIN: 250618-F-HT863-1049
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: KR
    419th Civil Engineer Squadron Sharpens Skills and Strengthens Bonds During Annual Training at Kunsan Air Base
    419th Civil Engineer Squadron Sharpens Skills and Strengthens Bonds During Annual Training at Kunsan Air Base

    419th CES
    Kunsan
    Civil engineer Squadron

